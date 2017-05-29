Lavrov on Attack Against Coptic Christians: 'This Evil Should Be Fought Jointly'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Joint efforts are needed to combat terrorism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday in expressing condolences with the dozens of deaths in an attack on Coptic Christians in southern Egypt late last week.

"I express my condolences in connection with this attack which caused many victims," Lavrov said alongside Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Egypt. "This evil should be fought jointly."

On Friday, a terrorist attack took place close to the St. Samuel the Confessor Monastery. The armed assailants killed at least 29 Coptic Christians. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.