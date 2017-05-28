Register
12:58 GMT +328 May 2017
    Rebel fighters carry their weapons and belongings as they talk to a Syrian army soldier, as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria May 21, 2017

    Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    0 105 0 0

    Russian Defense Ministry said that situation in Syria's safe zones is stable, with nine ceasefire violations registered in the last 24 hours by Russia and four by Turkey.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in the town of Tabqa, after capturing it from Islamic State militants this week, Syria May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Last 24 Hours - MoD
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The situation in Syria's safe zones is stable, with nine ceasefire violations registered in the last 24 hours by Russia and four by Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

    "Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Damascus (5), Daraa (2) and Hama (1). The Turkish party has registered 4 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (1) and Daraa (3)," the ministry said in its bulletin on the implementation of de-escalation zones memorandum adopted at the latest round of Astana talks.

    According to the Defense Ministry, the situation is generally stable in safe zones and fighting is mostly confined to areas controlled by terrorist groups.

    The statement also said that the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides delivered about two tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Syrian province of Latakia, and 3 tonnes of aid to the civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

    Tags:
    ceasefire violation, Russian Defense Ministry, Turkey, Syria
