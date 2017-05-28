Russia Registers 9 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - MoD

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Last 24 Hours - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The situation in Syria's safe zones is stable, with nine ceasefire violations registered in the last 24 hours by Russia and four by Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Damascus (5), Daraa (2) and Hama (1). The Turkish party has registered 4 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (1) and Daraa (3)," the ministry said in its bulletin on the implementation of de-escalation zones memorandum adopted at the latest round of Astana talks.

According to the Defense Ministry, the situation is generally stable in safe zones and fighting is mostly confined to areas controlled by terrorist groups.

The statement also said that the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides delivered about two tonnes of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Syrian province of Latakia, and 3 tonnes of aid to the civilians in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

