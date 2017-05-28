Turkish Forces Kill 13 Militants of Kurdistan Workers' Party in Northern Iraq

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Almost 30 PKK Members Killed in Clashes With Gendarmerie in Eastern Turkey

–

ANKARA (Sputnik)Total of 13 members of Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) were killed as a result of the airstrikes carried out by the Turkish Air Force in Northern Iraq, Turkey's General Staff said Sunday.

"The Turkish Air Force carried out airstrikes against the targets of separatist terrorist group [PKK] in… northern Iraq on May 28 at 8.45 a.m. 9.05 a.m. [05:45, 06:05 GMT]. Seven targets were destroyed, 13 terrorists were eliminated," the statement issued by the General Staff read.

According to the statement, ten more PKK militants were killed on Saturday night in Turkey's eastern province of Van.

The Kurds are living in parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria. In Turkey, they represent the largest ethnic minority, and are striving to create their own independent state.

Tensions between Ankara and the PKK escalated in July 2015 when the ceasefire collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!