Dog Against Dog: Al-Nusra Front Clashes With Daesh Forces in Syria

The attack occurred in the border area between Syria and Lebanon’s Arsal region, as al-Nusra Front forces mounted an assault against Daesh elements entrenched there.

According to RIA Novosti citing Syrian government sources, Daesh forces lost at least 33 militants killed as a result of this engagement.

The mountainous areas along the Syrian-Lebanese border have long been utilized by various terrorist and extremist groups to smuggle weapons and new recruits into Syria.

However, as the Syrian government forces managed to reestablish control over vast swathes of the border, the terrorist groups quickly turned on one another in a desperate fight for control over the few remaining illegal border crossings.