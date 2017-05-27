G7 States Urge Russia, Iran to Influence Damascus to Ensure Syrian Ceasefire

© REUTERS/ Tony Gentile G7 Members Say Willing to Cooperate With Russia on Regional Crises Despite Differences

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The leaders of G7 countries called on Russia and Iran to exert their influence on Damascus in order to ensure implementation of the Syrian ceasefire, the joint communique of G7 meeting in Italy's Taormina issued on Saturday read.

"Those with influence over the Syrian regime, in particular Russia and Iran, must do their utmost to use that influence to stop this tragedy, beginning with the enforcement of a real ceasefire, stopping the use of chemical weapons, ensuring safe, immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and releasing any arbitrarily detained persons, as well as allowing free access to its prisons. To this end, we hope that the Astana agreement [on the establishment of safe zones] can contribute effectively to de-escalating violence," the communique read.

