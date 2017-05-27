Register
27 May 2017
    Rebel fighters carry their weapons and belongings as they talk to a Syrian army soldier, as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria May 21, 2017

    Syrian Government Forces Completely Free Homs, Fighting Rages Outside the City

    The Syrian government army has completely liberated the city of Homs from Daesh and has gained full control of it. The fighting is now raging in the southeast of the Homs Governorate. Government forces are planning an assault on Daesh in Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, Syrian deputy Muhammad Hasan Raad told Sputnik.

    The Syrian city of Homs, the capital of the Homs Governorate in western Syria, located 162 kilometers north of Damascus, is now under the full control of the Syrian government. Peace and order have returned to the settlement, Syrian deputy Muhammad Hasan Raad told Sputnik Arabic.

    Meanwhile, the Syrian army continues liberating the Homs Governorate. It has taken new positions in the eastern part of the Governorate after securing its positions at the nearby heights. All that remains for the army is to remove the terrorists from a small area of al Suhna in the southeast of the Governorate.

    It will then launch an assault on Daesh in Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria and the seventh largest in the country, which is located 450 km to the northeast of the capital Damascus.

    "The Syrian government army is currently fighting against terrorists in the Syrian Desert, near al Suhna, in the direction of Deir ez-Zor. Then we are planning an assault on Raqqa," Muhammad Hasan Raad told Sputnik.

    "After the liberation of the eastern part of the Homs Governorate, we are going to deal with its northern part. The liberation is going to be done either through a ceasefire, as it was done in the district of Al Waer, under which the terrorists were forced to leave the territory, or there will be a decision of their amnesty," the deputy added.

    liberation, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, Muhammad Hasan Raad, Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, Homs, Syria
