Syrian Government Forces Completely Free Homs, Fighting Rages Outside the City

The Syrian city of Homs, the capital of the Homs Governorate in western Syria, located 162 kilometers north of Damascus, is now under the full control of the Syrian government. Peace and order have returned to the settlement, Syrian deputy Muhammad Hasan Raad told Sputnik Arabic.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army continues liberating the Homs Governorate. It has taken new positions in the eastern part of the Governorate after securing its positions at the nearby heights. All that remains for the army is to remove the terrorists from a small area of al Suhna in the southeast of the Governorate.

It will then launch an assault on Daesh in Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria and the seventh largest in the country, which is located 450 km to the northeast of the capital Damascus.

"The Syrian government army is currently fighting against terrorists in the Syrian Desert, near al Suhna, in the direction of Deir ez-Zor. Then we are planning an assault on Raqqa," Muhammad Hasan Raad told Sputnik.

"After the liberation of the eastern part of the Homs Governorate, we are going to deal with its northern part. The liberation is going to be done either through a ceasefire, as it was done in the district of Al Waer, under which the terrorists were forced to leave the territory, or there will be a decision of their amnesty," the deputy added.