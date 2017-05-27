Register
14:16 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Middle East

    Middle East as Outlined on Modern Maps is 'in Its Final Days'

    CC0 / /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    Commenting on President Trump’s recent Middle East tour, Lebanese deputy and member of the country's Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Walid Sakriya told Sputnik Arabic that the US is redrawing the Middle East and the region is in its final days as it is being currently shown on modern maps.

    Some 150 US Troops Arrive in Northeastern Syria - Kurdish Security Source
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    US Plan for the Middle East is to 'Change Borders of Two Dozen States'
    The Middle East voyage of Donald Trump and his meetings with the leaders of Arabic and Islamic countries were aimed at redeploying forces in the region, Walid Sakriya told Sputnik.

    Syria, he suggested, should soon become the US' ally, which will break off Damascus' ties with its current allies. The US' new strategy should push Russia out of the Middle East, the Lebanese deputy explained.

    "In the 1930s, US President Roosevelt (1933-1945) had made an agreement with the first monarch and founder of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Saud, to grant the country the protection and support of the US in exchange for the Saudi oil," he told Sputnik.

    With the new threats the monarchy is currently facing, he said, the time has come to renew its political strategy, which is being resulted in the setup of a new regional organization, the so-called "Arabic NATO". The kingdom, in its turn, is increasing its investments into the US economy.

    View of the Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenova
    How Russia Has Yet Again Outpaced US in Middle East, and It's Not About Syria
    "The Saudis regard Israel, Iran and its allies, as Hezbollah and Syria, its main threats. US President Trump has also labelled Iran an enemy because Iran is an enemy of Israel. Hence we think that the situation in the Middle East is going to change. First, there will be a conspiracy against Syria, then full change of power in the country and its further turning into an ally of the US," he told Sputnik.

    Then, he further suggested, Russia and other countries which are against the US' policies in the region will be squeezed out of the Middle East.

    The deputy explained that the plan also suggests the breakup of Syria in order to ensure maximum security of Israel from Iran and Iraq.

    Tags:
    redrawing, Walid Sakriya, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok