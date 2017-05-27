Palestinian Prisoners in Israel End Hunger Strikes After Main Demands Met

According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the sides reached an agreement, which guarantees that the prisoners will now have two family visits per month instead of one.
The problem with family visits was reportedly caused due to the lack of finances in the ICRC, which previously paid for the transportation costs and had to cut the funding of second visits. Now, in line with the agreement, the Palestinian Authority takes the responsibility for paying the costs of second family visits.
