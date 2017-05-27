Register
27 May 2017
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

    Abbas Urges US Envoy to Intervene in Prisoners Strike in Israel

    © REUTERS/ Issam Rimawi/Pool/File
    Middle East
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday urged Jason Greenblatt, United States President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, to intervene to resolve the Palestinian prisoners' hunger strike.

    Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have been going on a hunger strike since April 17, demanding an improvement in the condition of detaining them, where officials warned that their life is in crucial danger. 

    Abbas told a meeting of his Fatah Party's Central Committee held at his office in Ramallah that he met with Greenblatt and discussed with him the prisoners' question and what would the US be able to do in this respect. 

    Abbas added in remarks published by (WAFA) news agency that "we explained to envoy Greenblatt in details the question of the striking prisoners, which is crucial and sensitive." 

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    'No Substance': Trump’s Meeting With Abbas a 'Big Victory' for Netanyahu

    "We hope that through out our contact with Greenblatt, we would be able to get an answer from the Israeli side over the prisoners' demands as soon as possible in order to present it before our revolutionary council on Thursday night," said Abbas. 

    He went on saying that "the whole world knows that the demands of the prisoners are human and Israel has no justification to deny it, mainly these demands had been presented before." 

    He accused Israel of "punishing our prisoners and punishing us by rejecting these humanitarian demands. We will be patient and we will carry on until we reach a reasonable agreement that everyone gets satisfied out of it."

