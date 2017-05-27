Register
03:41 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view shows destroyed buildings in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi (file)

    UN Security Council Urges Restraint Amid Latest Spike of Violence in Libya

    © AFP 2017/ ABDULLAH DOMA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 41 0 0

    The UN Security Council condemned the military escalation in southern Libya, calling on all parties of the conflict to exercise restraint.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The parties to the conflict in Libya should refrain from actions that can further increase tensions, and embark on a path of dialogue to resolve violence in the country, the UN Security Council said in a statement on Friday.

    "[The] Security Council condemned the military escalation in southern Libya including the attack at Brak al-Shati on 18 May," the statement said. "The members of the Security Council called on all parties in Libya to exercise restraint, reiterated that there can be no military solution."

    The Council welcomed the statement by Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj announcing an investigation into the attack on the opposition-held Brak al-Shati airbase. The attack killed 141 people.

    Two Egyptian Air Force Mirage fighter jets execute a bombing run
    © East News/ Polaris Images
    Egyptian Jets Strike Targets in Libya Following Deadly Attack on Christians
    Additionally, the council welcomed efforts to strengthen dialogue among Libyans and emphasized the importance of the UN-facilitated process to advance political dialogue. They urged the parties to expedite their search for a unified state solution.

    They further condemned the escalation of violence in Tripoli on May 26, and drew attention to the increase of smuggling of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Libya has been struggling with political conflict and a collapsing economy since 2011. The already dire situation has degraded further in the last three years.

    Related:

    Moscow Calls for End to Violence in Libya Amid Heightened Tensions
    Libyan Puzzle: Who Benefits the Most From Instability in the Country
    UN SG Calls on Libyan Parties to Restore Calm After Airbase Attack
    Tags:
    violence, condemnation, UN Security Council, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok