UN Security Council Urges Restraint Amid Latest Spike of Violence in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The parties to the conflict in Libya should refrain from actions that can further increase tensions, and embark on a path of dialogue to resolve violence in the country, the UN Security Council said in a statement on Friday.

"[The] Security Council condemned the military escalation in southern Libya including the attack at Brak al-Shati on 18 May," the statement said. "The members of the Security Council called on all parties in Libya to exercise restraint, reiterated that there can be no military solution."

The Council welcomed the statement by Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj announcing an investigation into the attack on the opposition-held Brak al-Shati airbase. The attack killed 141 people.

Additionally, the council welcomed efforts to strengthen dialogue among Libyans and emphasized the importance of the UN-facilitated process to advance political dialogue. They urged the parties to expedite their search for a unified state solution.

They further condemned the escalation of violence in Tripoli on May 26, and drew attention to the increase of smuggling of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Libya has been struggling with political conflict and a collapsing economy since 2011. The already dire situation has degraded further in the last three years.