Pope Francis Deeply Saddened by 'Barbaric Attack' on Egyptian Christians

VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) – The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin sent a telegram to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Sisi, where he conveys Pope Francis’s "solidarity with all those people who were affected by the shameful violence."

The letter calls the attack "act of senseless hatred" and stresses that deaths of children caused Pope Francis’s particular bitterness.

Pope Francis ensured that he would pray for the attacks’ victims and their families as well as for reconciliation in Egypt.

At least 28 Coptic Christians heading to the St. Samuel the Confessor Monastery died as result of the bus attack, the media informs citing Egyptian Interior Ministry. No group has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack to date. Some 40 children were on board of the bus.