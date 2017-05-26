Arab League's Policy Becomes More Independent of US - Russian Foreign Ministry

© AFP 2017/ GIANLUIGI GUERCIA Arab League Secretary General Warns Against Using Idlib Attack for Political Purposes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Russian State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, discussed a bill on ratification of the agreement between Moscow and the Arab League about the presence of the organization's mission in Russia.

"The situation is changing… The policy [of the Arab League] becomes more independent," Bogdanov said in the Russian parliament, answering a lawmaker's question about the policy of the international organization that used to "serve the interests of the United States" in the region.

The diplomat added that Moscow expected that it would be able to establish closer ties with the Arab world.

The Arab League is an international organizations that brings together over 20 states. The mission of the organization in Moscow was opened in 1990.