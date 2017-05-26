US Service Member Dies of Injuries in Northern Syria - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iran, alongside Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. At the latest Astana talks on Syria which took place on May 3-4, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria. It came into force on May 6.

"A US service member died of injuries sustained during a vehicle roll-over in northern Syria, May 26, 2017," the release stated.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.

Earlier, President Donald Trump has asked the Defense Department to lead the 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat Daesh.

US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said earlier that Pentagon's reviewed strategy to crush Daesh may include a recommendation for a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF).