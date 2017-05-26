At Least 35 Coptic Christians, Including Children, Dead After Attack on Bus

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Earlier Egyptian media reported that up to 30 bus passengers could have been killed in an attack when militants in two vehicles opened fire on the bus.

"35 people died as a result of the attack on a bus with children and another one carrying adults, as well as a jeep…", the portal stated on Twitter.

23 Killed, 25 Injured in Gun Attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt - Health Ministry

The assault took place in Egypt's southern Minya province close to the St Samuel the Confessor Monastery. The Christians were reportedly traveling from Beni Suef. Egyptian security forces are carrying out a search operation in the area.

Egypt's Christian minority has repeatedly been targeted by armed groups over recent months. On May 9, deadly terror attacks in Coptic Orthodox churches in the country's northern cities of Tanta and Alexandria claimed the lives of dozens of people. A three-month state of emergency was declared by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Sisi after the attacks.