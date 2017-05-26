'State Terror': Hezbollah Leader Blasts Riyadh for Yemeni Crisis, Rise of Daesh

HOMS (Syria) (Sputnik) – The Saudi policy in Yemen, as well as the country’s alleged support for Daesh terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, can be regarded as state terrorism, Secretary General of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday.

“The war [unleashed] by Saudi Arabia in Yemen is a real state terror … IS [Daesh] stems from Saudi Arabia and is financed by Saudis,” Nasrallah said in his speech on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of liberation of south Lebanon from Israel.

From his point of view, the Hezbollah chief believes Saudi Arabia failed to fulfill its goals in the region by enabling the creation of radical militant armies.

“Today the world regards Saudi Arabia as the center of the Takfiri [ideology] and the main sponsor of the radical groups,” the Hezbollah leader said.

He said that Saudi Arabia needed the United States' support in order to retain its positions in the region and counter Iran.

“Saudi Arabia provided [US President Donald] Trump with everything to unleash the war against Iran and the resistance movement [pro-Iranian formations],” Nasrallah added.

The Hezbollah movement is supported by Iran, which is currently clashing with Saudi Arabia over their support of different parties in the Yemeni and Syrian conflicts. Iran also criticizes Saudi Arabia for its policy toward the country’s Shia population.