21:21 GMT +325 May 2017
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    Conditions Ready for OPCW Experts' Visit to Syrian Airbase for Chemical Probe

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    All conditions for the organization of visits by the experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to the Shairat airbase in Syria to investigate the alleged use of chemical weapons have been created, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Assad: Idlib Chemical Attack a 'Cover Up for American Intervention in Syria'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for the incident in Khan Sheikhoun, which allegedly involved the use of chemical weapons.

    Damascus denied any involvement in the incident and the Syrian army said it did not possess chemical weapons as they had been destroyed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The incident was used by the United States as pretext for a missile strike against a Syrian military airbase on April 7.

    "We would like to emphasize that in early April, Damascus provided official guarantees for safe access there for the experts of the OPCW mission to establish the facts of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

    "Moreover, the Syrian government has asked that such a visit be organized without delay, thus confirming its readiness to fulfill its obligations…Thus, all the prerequisites for organizing a visit in terms of security requirements and fulfillment of obligations under the Convention have been established," the statement said.

    Russia has repeatedly insisted on a transparent probe into the alleged Idlib chemical weapons use.

    Tags:
    Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Maria Zakharova, Idlib, Syria, Russia
