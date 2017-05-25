Pentagon Confesses Coalition Strike Killed Over 100 Civilians in Mosul

© AP Photo/ Felipe Dana US Drops Bombs on Mosul Civilians While Accusing Russia of Doing the Same in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) —The US-led coalition strike left two Daesh snipers dead, but also killed over 100 Iraqi civilians, the Pentagon said.

"A coalition US aircraft delivered a single…munition against two ISIS [Daesh] snipers," Matthew stated.

"The detonation ignited a large amount of explosive material, which ISIS fighters have previously places in the rear of the house. The secondary explosion triggered a rapid failure of the structure, which killed the two ISIS snipers, 101 civilians sheltered in the bottom floors of the structure and four civilians in the neighboring structure to the west. "

Approximately 36 Iraqi civilians who were thought to be inside a building hit during a coalition airstrike in Mosul are still unaccounted for, US Central Command said.