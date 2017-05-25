US Air Force Budget Seeks Funding for Military Bases in Qatar, Turkey

© Wikipedia/ Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force US to Construct New Facilities for Missile Defense Agency at Bases Around World

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States wants $15 million for a Consolidated Squadron Operations Facility in Al Udeid, Qatar, the document showed, and $25.8 million to construct a dormitory on Incirlik airbase in Turkey.

The document also noted the importance of the Qatar airbase and the US Air Force 379th Expeditionary Wing stationed there.

"The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing is the largest, most diverse expeditionary wing the Air Force, providing combat airpower and support for Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom's Sentinel," the budget plan explained.

The wing and associate units, the document added, operate more than 100 aircraft, "making the base a large hub for humanitarian airlift activity while providing mission essential combat power, aeromedical evacuation, airlift, air refueling, and intelligence gathering for multiple theaters of operations."

The Pentagon budget request also includes some $137 million for F-35A simulator and operations Center, according to the document.