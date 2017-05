MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The father of the suspected attacker, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, was detained by masked armed men, the ITV broadcaster reported, citing eyewitnesses.

According to the channel, a total of seven people were detain in connection to the investigation of the terror attack.

The explosion, leaving at least 22 people dead, occurred in the UK city of Manchester on Monday night. The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.