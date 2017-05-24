Russian MoD Knows Which Terrorists in Syria Possess Chemical Weapons

The Russian Ministry of Defense has information about which terrorists of Daesh and Al-Nusra Front have components of chemical weapons , and where they are being kept.

"There is information that Daesh and Al-Nusra terrorists have components of chemical weapons. Who can give assurances that chemical weapons won't appear in other countries tomorrow," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said speaking at the Russia's Federation Council.

The world needs joint work to fight those terrorists who possess chemical weapons, the minister added.

Speaking at a so-called government hour session at the Russia's Federation Council, Sergei Shoigu also said "we are absolutely convinced today that most of the films and reports are staged."