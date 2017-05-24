Register
09:00 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian Air Forces resume flights from Ash Sha'irat air base

    Syria Returning Military Aircraft, Personnel to Airbase Attacked by US

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (199)
    0 48970

    The Syrian authorities began returning fighter jets and military personnel to the Homs airbase that was attacked by the United States in April, US media reported on Wednesday citing defense officials.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian military have started to move fighter jets and military personnel back to the Sha'irat Airbase in Homs over a month after the United States carried out a strike against it.

    "They will be flying out of there again soon," the NBC News channel reported, citing an unnamed defense official.

    According to the sources, the Syrian government managed to repair some of the infrastructure of the airfield and already began moving the Su-22s and the MiG-23s back to the airfield.

    US President Donald Trump bids farewell before he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US, Saudi Arabia Agree on Need to Maintain Syrian Territorial Integrity - White House
    On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Sha'irat airbase, with US President Donald Trump stating the missile attack was conducted in response to an alleged chemical attack on civilians in the Idlib province, which killed more than 80 people, including children.

    Damascus has denied any involvement in the chemical attack, and the Syrian army said it did not have chemical weapons, as they were destroyed under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) after the 2013 sarin gas incident in the east Ghouta.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (199)

    Related:

    US Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Occurred Within Deconfliction Zone
    US-led Coalition Strikes on Syrian Abu Kamal Leave 31 Civilians Dead - Reports
    Tags:
    aircraft, Sha'irat airbase, Syrian Armed Forces, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok