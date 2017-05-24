Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., May 3, 2017

    Trump, Abbas Discuss Ways to Make Progress in Israeli-Palestinian Talks

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Middle East
    US President Donald Trump discussed on Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the ways to overcome the differences between Palestinians and Israelis to settle the long-standing conflict between the nations.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump and Abbas in a meeting in Bethlehem have discussed how to move forward in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine, the White House said in a press release.

    "The two leaders discussed ways to advance negotiations and considered how Arab states might support those negotiations. President Abbas noted that he was ready to begin negotiating immediately," the release stated on Tuesday.

    Trump reiterated his belief that it is crucial to create an environment in the region consistent with the goal to guarantee peace, the release noted.

    US President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, center left, , Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum
    © AP Photo/ Gali Tibbon
    Trump Departs Israel Without Mentioning US Embassy Move
    The two officials also discussed the issue of global terrorism in the light of Monday’s attack in Manchester.

    Trump and Abbas expressed their support for the Riyadh Summit leaders’ condemnation of terrorism and commitment to suppress financing of terrorist organizations and to fight their continuing propaganda efforts.

    The countries' leaders agreed to continue their talks about monthly payments to Palestinian prisoners, the release added.

    Tags:
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Bethlehem, United States
