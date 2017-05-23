Daesh Leaving Fortifications Near Border With Syria, Fleeing to Desert (VIDEOS)

The terrorists are fleeing to mountainous areas, where there are no cities or any kind of settlements.

It is assumed that the militants will try to create their secret bases there, using natural relief.

The Office of Joint Operations in the Iraqi Army marked the beginning of a new stage in the fight against terrorists in the western province of Anbar on May 13.

The head of the Iraqi Federal Police, General Shakir Jaudat told Sputnik that dozens of missiles of the Grad system were fired at Daesh positions in western Mosul. These missiles were modernized by the police.

In a statement to the press, Shakir Jaudat specified that the attacks on Daesh in the Old City were massive. They included aerial attacks as well.

The target was the command centers of Daesh, warehouses containing weapons and vehicles.

The general further noted that the operation was a warning for terrorists about the beginning of the final stage for liberation of Mosul.