Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces Working on Leaving al-Tanf Deconfliction Zone - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 18, a US defense official told Sputnik that the US-led coalition struck the Syrian army near the town of al-Tanf in the area of an established "deconfliction zone" with Russia. The coalition strikes occurred near al-Tanf, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

Russia slammed that move as a violation of international law.

"These pro-regime forces, they have halted their advance. If they resume their advance on coalition forces, they will be considered a hostile threat, and coalition forces will defend themselves," Davis told reporters.

"There is one area — they are still in it — but they are not moving, and I understand that they are working to leave."

The de-confliction channel between the United States and Russia for operations in Syria has been working well after the US-led coalition's strike, Davis added.

"The deconfliction we have with Russia is working well. We have been communicating through the Russian channel about these concerns [about the militia]," Davis told reporters on Tuesday.

The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.