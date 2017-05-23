Like a Rat: Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Flees Mosul as Terrorists are Liquidated

Al-Baghdadi has allegedly fled to the Syrian border. It is reported that only four quarters of Mosul are currently under Daesh’s control. The rest of the city has been liberated.

Mamuziny told Sputnik Turkey, “Baghdadi has fled from Mosul toward the Syrian border. Presumably he is in the area between Deir ez-Zor and the Iraqi border. Many emirs of Daesh are also fleeing the city. One of the emirs, who is of Danish descent, Bely Tan Musuli, was killed in the Muhendis quarter.”

© REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed Daesh Relocates Headquarters From Besieged Iraqi City of Mosul

The representative further said that another emir of Daesh, a citizen of Denmark named Humany, has managed to escape from Mosul.

However, most of the foreign emirs and militants of Daesh have been liquidated.

“Some mix with the local population and try to sneak out from the city. There are those who manage to escape to Syria. When government forces liberate new quarters in the city, the terrorists shave their beards, dress in civilian clothes and flee,” Mamuziny said.

He added that before fleeing Mosul, the terrorists destroy all documents and papers relating to the activities of the organization.

The US-led coalition and Iraqi forces began the offensive to liberate Mosul from Daesh in October 2016 and freed the city’s eastern part in late January. The following month Iraqi forces continued the operation to liberate the western part of Mosul.