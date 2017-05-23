US Troops Wounded in Yemen Raid on Monday - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The spokesperson noted that at least seven AQAP militants died in the raid.

"There were injuries. We don't provide details on those," Davis told reporters.

Davis said the injuries sustained by the troops were not serious enough to require medical evacuation from the site. He decline to say how many service men were wounded.

The raid targeted an AQAP compound in Marib and was the first US operation in the governorate and the deepest the US troops have ever gone into Yemen, Davis stated.

The raid took place with Yemen's government support and did not cause civilian casualties, according to the Defense Department.

Yemen has been engulfed in military conflict between the government troops headed by Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force, who are backed by army units loyal to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The crisis has had the result of a rise in terror organizations in the country, with al-Qaeda being the most notorious.

Since March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes.