Nearly 200,000 Civilians Remain Under Daesh Control in Iraq’s Mosul - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Approximately 200,000 civilians continue to live in harsh conditions under the control of Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) in parts of the city of Mosul in Iraq, Kubis said.
"Since military operations to retake Mosul began in mid-October [2016], 700,000 people have fled their homes," Kubis said. "An estimated 200,000 people are still in ISIL [Daesh] controlled parts of the city where they are reportedly suffering extreme shortages of food and water and are at risk of bombardment and being caught in the cross-fire."
The US-led coalition and Iraqi forces began the offensive to liberate Mosul from Daesh in October 2016 and freed the city’s eastern part in late January. The following month Iraqi forces continued the operation to liberate the western part of Mosul.
