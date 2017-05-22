Turkish Authorities Demolish Istanbul Club Targeted in New Year’s Eve Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the club building that had been closed after the attack was torn down by demolition crews in the morning.

The news outlet added that the demolition was carried out on the grounds that parts of the venue had violated multiple building regulations.

On January 1, at least 39 people, including more than 20 foreigners, were shot dead by a gunman with a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the Reina nightclub. Almost 70 clubgoers were injured as a result of the attack. Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In January, Turkish authorities detained Daesh member Abdulkadir Masharipov from Uzbekistan on suspicion of perpetrating the Reina attack. According to media reports, Masharipov could face more than 2,000 years of imprisonment for the violent act.