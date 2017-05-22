Register
19:07 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and other leaders tour the new Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017

    Trump, Saudis Plan to Kit Out 'Arab NATO' With Massive New Arms Deal

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 113 0 0

    US President Donald Trump clinched multibillion dollar arms deals with Saudi Arabia because the two countries share economic and military objectives such as the creation of an "Arab NATO" to take care of regional conflicts, Theodore Karasik, a senior advisor at Gulf State Analytics, told Radio Sputnik.

    Donald Trump received a warm greeting when he arrived in Riyadh on Saturday for his first official foreign visit, the highlight of which was the signing of a massive arms deal worth upwards of $110 billion.

    In spite of Trump's anti-Saudi and anti-Muslim rhetoric in the past, the two countries are set to enjoy better relations than existed under the Obama administration because they have complementary economic and military objectives, Theodore Karasik, a senior advisor at Gulf State Analytics, told Radio Sputnik.

    "They complement each other in the sense that the America First program is about how the US can rejigger its economy, shrink government and be able to produce jobs for American citizens who elected President Trump to do this duty."

    "On the Saudi side of the house, the Vision 2030 is a program meant to transform the Saudi economy into a more 'postmodern age' that will provide jobs for Saudi youth. Given the youth bubble in Saudi Arabia, these youths need to have jobs in the near to medium term, so there's the symbiosis between these two countries."

    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Unchartered Waters: Trump's '21st Century Mercantilism' Changes Trajectory of Global Trade
    Trump was given a warm welcome by Saudi King Salman, who greeted the US President when he disembarked from the presidential plane. The Saudi government hailed a meeting between Trump and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a "historical turning point" in bilateral relations, because the two stated their shared opposition to Iran.

    "There's no doubt that the Saudis and their allies have been upset with the US for the past eight years under the former President Barack Obama. The Saudis were waiting for a new President to be elected in the US in order to reshape the relationship between Washington and Riyadh."

    During his trip, Trump signed nearly $110 billion worth of weapons deals with Saudi Arabia, which could be worth as much as $350 billion over the next ten years. Karasik says that the agreement is part of a US strategy to give more "punch" to Arab militaries that would allow the US to concentrate on working with other countries to try and settle the wars in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

    "What the Yemen war really signifies is that the Saudi-led coalition wants to become a larger security organization and this is where we have talked about an Arab NATO and also the formation of the Islamic military alliance to fight terrorism."

    US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    All Talk and No Action: Trump Visit to Riyadh Appears to Achieve Little
    "The point here is these weapons systems that are sold to Saudi are part of this emerging architecture in the region so that these countries can do the heavy lifting themselves through organizing training and equipping so that they're able to fight in the future."

    "What you see now is the opening days of years of how to organize, train and equip yourself appropriately and not have to rely on other powers for defense," Karasik said.

    Although there are several wars ongoing in the Middle East, many regional players are "grouping together" in an effort to find solutions to the conflicts.

    "The wars in Syria, Yemen and in Libya may very well be over in a year, if Arab states and their allies are able to agree on how best to move forward and allow citizens of these countries to decide the outcome themselves."

    "You see now a real push in Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Washington and other capitals to try to come to some kind of balanced agreement in the region where there is burden-sharing. The creation of safe zones for example is an ongoing process between Russia and the US despite the disruption in American society because of the supposed ties between the Trump administration and Russia."

    "So, there's a lot in play right now, I think that it's going to look more complicated in the short-term but there are powers-that-be in the region and extra-regional powers that are working hard publicly but also behind the scenes to try to settle these issues in a timely manner, perhaps by the end of the year."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    'This Should Really Concern Us': Donald Trump Renews US-Saudi Marriage Vows
    Saudi Energy Minister Flies to Iraq for Talks on Oil Output Cap Extension
    The Baneful Apocalyptic Triad of USA, Israel and Saudi Arabia
    US President Trump Arrives in Israel From Saudi Arabia
    Tags:
    weapons deal, weaponry, arms export, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok