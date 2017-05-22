Register
19:06 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump bids farewell before he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One to depart for Israel from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2017.

    'This Should Really Concern Us': Donald Trump Renews US-Saudi Marriage Vows

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 86 0 0

    On May 20, US President Donald Trump and King Salman of Saudi Arabia inked the largest single arms sales deal in United States history, worth a staggering US$350 billion. It marks a continuation of the longstanding and cosy relationship between the two countries, a coupling many consider toxic for both the US and the wider world.

    The announcement ended Trump's whirlwind tour of the Kingdom, his first overseas visit as sitting President. The deal is to be implemented over the course of a decade, with contracts worth US$110 billion taking immediate effect. It may be Trump agreed to the mammoth transaction in order to smooth Saudi feathers ruffled by the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which allows relatives of 9/11 victims to sue the Kingdom for its alleged role in the 9/11 attack. Then-President Barack Obama vetoed the law, but was himself overruled by Congress — Trump supported the law and called Obama's veto "shameful," suggesting it would go down as one "of the low points of [Obama's] presidency."

    While the figures are whopping, Saudi Arabia has long been the US' largest foreign military sales customer, with US$60 billion worth of hardware sold in 2011 alone. Still, the deal has already proved highly controversy, as Saudi Arabia is the creator and cradle of Wahhabi Islam, the ideological progenitor of modern Islamist extremism. In a 2010 memo released by WikiLeaks, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dubbed the Kingdom "the most significant source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide."

    Even Israel, arguably the US' closest ally, has expressed disquiet at the scale of the deal, with Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz saying the matter "should really trouble us." While Israel and Saudi Arabia share a common regional enemy in Iran, Israel has long fought to maintain a significant defense edge over its neighboring states.

    The true nature of the Saudi regime has long been well understood by Western elites. In June 1963, then British ambassador to the KSA, Sir Colin Crowe, summed the country up in no uncertain terms.

    "[Saudi Arabia] is ruled by a royal family whose extravagance is only rivaled by its numbers. It has no modern code of laws and its criminal justice is of medieval barbarity. There is not even a pretence of democratic institutions, and though slavery has been abolished slaves are still to be found. Corruption is widespread. The country sits on top of some of the richest oil resources in the world and enjoys a vast unearned income which has dissipated in pleasure, palaces and Cadillacs."

    Why is the United States, the self-avowed global exporter of liberal democracy, allied with the most oppressive dictatorship in the Middle East? The US State Department website is surprisingly candid in answering this question.

    "Saudi Arabia's unique role in the Arab and Islamic worlds, its possession of the world's largest reserves of oil, and its strategic location all play a role in the long-standing bilateral relationship between the Kingdom and the United States."

    ​In all, the Kingdom floods the US with over one million barrels every day. Such is the US' dependence on Saudi oil, the country is committed to not only defending the Kingdom from external threats, but internal ones. In October 1981, Ronald Reagan pledged to use US military might to safeguard the royals from any internal pressures towards democracy. Between then and 2000, $8 trillion was spent protecting the Gulf monarchies.

    ​So keen is the US to insulate Saudi Arabia from criticism of its repressive internal policies, it has helped land Saudi Arabia seats on the United Nations Human Rights and Women's Rights Commissions. Both moves beggared belief the world over, and for good reason. The Death Penalty Worldwide Database names Saudi Arabia as having one of the highest execution rates in the world. Despite international standards only allowing for the death penalty in only the "most serious crimes," Saudi Arabia has executed people for a wide variety of nonviolent crimes, including "sorcery."

    US President Donald Trump delivers a speech during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    All Talk and No Action: Trump Visit to Riyadh Appears to Achieve Little

    There's an average of roughly 90 documented state executions in the country annually, amounting to a per capita execution rate of one for every 321,839 persons, compared to a rate in the US of one per 9,028,571 persons.

    However, the Kingdom's disgraceful human rights record is not limited to its liberal use of the death penalty. Saudi Arabia also employs brutal punishments for speech crimes — activists have received 1,000s of lashes and prison time for "insulting Islam."

    ​In respect of women's rights, the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap report for 2016 placed the country 141 out of 144 — Saudi women are infamously banned from driving, and are forced to appoint male guardians to make all their major decisions — such as getting married, accessing healthcare, traveling abroad, working and even leaving prison. The country also employs technology to monitor the movement of women, with appointed guardians alerted should their female charges attempt to leave the country.

    ​At the time, Dr. Richard Wellings, Research Director at the Institute of Economic Affairs, called Saudi Arabia's elevation to the Women's Rights Commission "an absolute joke," and "hugely embarrassing" for the UN and the countries that voted for it.

    "[The move] exposes their unsavory relationships with Saudi Arabia. These relationships are based on the huge amounts of money large corporations make from the Kingdom, not merely in arms sales, but oil and gas businesses, and also the vast amount of money the country invests in the City and Wall Street. This move is purely to do with economics, and shutting down criticism within these organizations. It affects the reputation of the UN — commissions have influence over foreign aid policies, and this could impact concrete action on the ground," Dr. Wellings previously told Sputnik.

    With Western countries still highly dependent on Saudi oil and money, and the Saudis so thoroughly insulated from internal and international criticism, it's clear the US/Kingdom marriage is set to endure.

    Related:

    The Baneful Apocalyptic Triad of USA, Israel and Saudi Arabia
    US President Trump Arrives in Israel From Saudi Arabia
    Donald of Arabia: Trump Does Saudi Sword Dance (VIDEO)
    US Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia May Reach $350Bln Over Next 10 Years
    Tags:
    death penalty, women's rights, human rights, oil, repression, arms sales, empire, hegemony, arms trade, Trump's foreign tour, White House, Trump administration, Donald Trump, United States, Middle East, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok