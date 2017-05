TEHRAN (Sputnik) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was elected for a second term on May 19 gaining 57 percent of the vote, confirmed Monday that Tehran would continue to support Iraq and Syria in the fight against terrorism.

"The Iraqi and Syrian peoples are fighting terrorism. Iran, through its advisers, has helped these peoples and will continue to help them," Rouhani said at his first press conference after his presidential election victory.