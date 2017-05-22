Israeli Security Forces Injure 11 Palestinians in West Bank Ahead of Trump Visit

© AFP 2017/ Jaafar Ashtiyeh Israeli Security Forces Arrest 12 People Suspected of Terrorism in West Bank

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Israeli security forces shot and injured at least 11 Palestinian protesters near the Qalandiya checkpoint on Monday, just one day before US President Donald Trump's official visit to the West Bank, local media reported.

Trump is expected to meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday within the framework of his first foreign trip.

The Palestinian Maan news agency reported, citing witnesses and medical sources, that 11 Palestinian protesters, who marched from the West Bank city of Ramallah to Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint in a show of solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, were fired upon with both live ammunition and rubber-coated steel bullets.

The news outlet added that Israeli forces also fired into the air and used tear gas against protesters in the Zif community in the southern West Bank.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate through the years. Currently, Palestinians seek to create an independent state in the West Bank and the withdrawal of Israel from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the Six-Day War in 1967.

The recent escalation between Israel and Palestine sparked in April, after hundreds of Palestinians jailed in Israeli prisons began a hunger strike, demanding better detention conditions.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!