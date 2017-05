© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan 'Let Tears Stop': PKK Leader Pledges to End Conflict With Ankara in 6 Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu news agency, the Turkish security forces have conducted 4,786 anti-PKK operations since January 1, with a total of 541 operations between May 15 and 22.

The news outlet added that the number of neutralized militants included 316 dead, six injured, 187 captured and 133 surrendered.

The PKK is an organization outlawed in Turkey, as the nation considers it as a terrorist group. In 2015, Turkey started a military operation against the PKK in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions of the country.