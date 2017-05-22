Register
14:34 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Destroyed buildings in Mosul

    Life After Daesh: Why the Middle East Risks Facing Many More Political Problems

    © Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1104 0 0

    On Saturday, Iraqi Special Forces declared their mission in Mosul complete despite ongoing battles in a handful of its western neighborhoods. Sputnik discussed the developments with political analyst and journalist Wladimir van Wilgenburg who explained why the country risks facing many more political problems once the Daesh threat is eliminated.

    An Iraqi Counter Terrorism Services (CTS) soldier looks though binoculars during a battle between CTS and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq, April 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
    Threat of Daesh Chemical Attack on Mosul Most Likely Bluff Despite Mainstream Media Claims
    Iraqi Special Forces spokesman Sabah al-Numan said that the troops have liberated some of the remaining western districts of the embattled city from Daesh fighters.

    He also noted that they were ready to support any other forces if the Prime Minister gave them the order.

    Despite the announcement, battles are still continuing in Mosul, forcing hundreds of civilians to flee every day.

    The battle to retake the ancient city from terrorist groups began last November as part of a joint initiative between Iraqi government forces, the Kurdish Peshmerga and the US-led coalition. Daesh, also referred to as the Islamic State still controls about eight square kilometers of western Mosul.

    Meanwhile, some US policy experts have claimed that the US will need to deploy several thousand troops long-term in Iraq after Daesh is defeated, to stabilize the country.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the situation with political analyst and freelance journalist Wladimir van Wilgenburg, who has recently returned from Iraq.

    "The last time the US army left Iraq, it was amid a lot of political problems. Probably it would be necessary to keep at least some US forces in Iraq after-Daesh to prevent fighting between the forces who have been fighting the terrorists or to prevent them using political problems against each other. Otherwise you will see the same thing that happened in 2014," he told Sputnik, referring to the year when the Iraqi insurgency escalated into a civil war with the conquest of Mosul and Tikrit and major areas in northern Iraq by the Islamic State.

    The problem is that there is not a lot of money for the rebuilding of Iraq, he further explained. Hence it will be very difficult to restore the country in a short period of time. It will take years for Iraq to recover on its own.

    "There will be many more political problems, because now a lot of Iraqi forces and groups are united against Daesh. But once the Daesh threat is diminished, it will most likely be a fight between other groups. There can be problems between Sunnis, Shias, between the Kurds, between the Kurds and Shias and the other way around. The country won't necessarily be stable afterwards," he told Sputnik.

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ed Matthaidess, commander, left, Task Force Falcon, outlining areas of an Iraqi security forces tactical assembly area to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary J. Volesky, commander, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, in northern Iraq, prior to the start of the Mosul offensive. (File)
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Army
    Back to Iraq: Up to 20,000 American Soldiers May Stay to Mop Up Daesh
    The political analyst suggested that despite the claims that Daesh will be defeated soon, the group won't be fully eliminated.

    Daesh will be defeated, he said, their Caliphate will cease to exist, but they will go underground and still be able to carry out attacks and destabilize the country.

    "Daesh won't be able to hold large amount of territories any more. They will go underground and they will make attacks on checkpoints and carry out suicide attacks. We have already been seeing it in some areas of Iraq, in Baghdad and Anbar," he said,

    Wladimir van Wilgenburg also suggested that it might evolve into some other group. However there are other Shia paramilitary groups, the Kurds, Sunni groups who could fill the political vacuum after Daesh are gone.

    Tags:
    defeat, Daesh, Wladimir van Wilgenburg, Mosul, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok