Alleged Daesh Fighters Killed in Turkish Capital Planned to Attack Ruling Party

ANKARA (Sputnik)Two Daesh jihadist group (banned in Russia) fighters killed in the Turkish city of Ankara on Sunday were suspected of plotting terrorist attacks during a ruling party congress, the governor of Ankara said Monday.

"Two Daesh militants killed yesterday were planning an attack on the AKP [Justice and Development Party] congress," Ercan Topaca said as cited by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

Reports cited Topaca as saying that the two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were killed in a police raid early Sunday after attempting to engage in a gunfight with them. The broadcaster added that the suspects were Azerbaijani nationals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected chairman of AKP at the extraordinary party congress.

