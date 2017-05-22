Alleged Daesh Fighters Killed in Turkish Capital Planned to Attack Ruling Party

"Two Daesh militants killed yesterday were planning an attack on the AKP [Justice and Development Party] congress," Ercan Topaca said as cited by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
Reports cited Topaca as saying that the two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were killed in a police raid early Sunday after attempting to engage in a gunfight with them. The broadcaster added that the suspects were Azerbaijani nationals.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been elected chairman of AKP at the extraordinary party congress.
