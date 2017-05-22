Register
06:59 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Israeli flag

    Israel's New Economic Measures for Palestinians Not Harming Israeli Interests

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Vyatkin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 6510

    The economic measures to support Palestinians approved by the Israeli government ahead of visit of US President Donald Trump do not harm Israel's interests, The Times of Israel news outlet reported citing a diplomatic source.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump (C) with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. Picture taken May 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Dulling Their Edge? Israel Not Happy About Trump’s Massive Arms Deal With Saudis
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Media reported on Sunday, that Israel's Security Cabinet of top ministers approved a series of measures for Palestinians proposed by the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which included increasing the number of building permits to be issued for Palestinians living in Area C of the West Bank, which is under full Israeli control.

    "This is a gesture for President Trump's visit, which does not harm Israel's interests. And the steps are all in the economic-civil sphere. There are no security measures or easing of security," the source said adding that the measures did not change the core issues in the Israeli-Palestinian relations.

    According to media reports, the approved package also includes opening the Allenby Bridge crossing between the West Bank and Jordan 24 hours a day and the development of some West Bank industrial zones. Israel's Minister of Transport, National Infrastructures and Road Safety, Israel Katz, said the approval of the measures was based "on diplomatic considerations."

    Trump is scheduled to visit Israel and the West Bank on Monday and Tuesday for meetings with Netanyahu and Palestine's leader Mahmoud Abbas as part of the US efforts to renew the direct talks between the two sides which had collapsed in 2014.

    Over decades, Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Related:

    Dozens Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza, West Bank
    Israeli Officials Say New Hardware Can Keep F-35 from Being Hacked
    Israel Intelligence Officials Find Trump’s Secrets Disclosure ‘Horrifying’
    Tags:
    economic, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok