Trump Discusses Fight Against Terror With Afghan President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Afghanistan's leader Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Arab Islamic American Summit to discuss security and fight against terrorism in the country, the White House said in a statement Monday.

"President Donald J. Trump met briefly today with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on the margins of the Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Trump welcomed President Ghani’s leadership in Afghanistan on fighting terrorism and implementing key reforms. He also commended the brave service of Afghan security forces as they fight to secure their country," the statement read.

Trump is visiting Saudi Arabia as a first destination during his first trip overseas as the US president.

After the attack of Taliban terrorists against the Afghan military base in April, which left over 100 soldiers killed, the US authorities have been considering sending additional troops to help prop up the Afghan security forces, media reported citing US top military officials. There are currently 8,400 US troops and 5,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, and 3,000 additional troops are considered for deployment in the country, which saw more than 100,000 US troops at the height of the war, according to media reports.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for years with government troops fighting against the Taliban, an Islamist terror organization seeking to establish strict Sharia law in the country, as well as other terror groups, including Daesh terrorist group. US forces support the Afghan government counter-terror operations.