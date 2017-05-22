Trump Holds Talks With Egypt's President on Security, Bilateral Cooperation

© AFP 2017/ STRINGER US Senator: Egypt Must Boost Protection for Minority Groups After Terror Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi the issues of security and bilateral cooperation in various spheres including fighting against terrorism on Sunday, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump met today with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt to build on their recent engagements and continue efforts to strengthen the United States-Egypt strategic partnership. President Trump reaffirmed America’s deep and abiding commitment to Egypt’s security, stability, and prosperity. The President emphasized his support for Egypt’s fight against terrorism and underscored the benefits of the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries. The President also encouraged deeper cooperation to address the root causes of terrorism and extremism and applauded President Al Sisi’s strong calls to reform ideologies that inspire violence," the readout read.

The statement added that both Washington and Cairo reiterated their commitment to tackling the key bilateral and international issues "in a renewed spirit of mutual respect and open cooperation."

The talks took place in the Saudi capital of Riyadh where both leaders are on a state visit.

Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday making Saudi Arabia the first country he visited as the President of the United States. Apart from Saudi Arabia, Trump will be making stops in Israel, Italy, and Belgium, and will be attending both the NATO and G7 summits during his trip overseas.