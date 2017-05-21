Erdogan: Emergency State in Turkey to Stay in Force

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The emergency state in Turkey, introduced after the 2016 coup attempt, will remain in force until security and stability in the country are fully ensured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday at a special congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"There was an attempt to overthrow the legitimate authorities in Turkey. A total of 249 people died, 2,193 were injured. By what right are they demanding to cancel the emergency regime? It will only be canceled when stability and security in Turkey are ensured," Erdogan said.

© AP Photo/ Richard Drew Erdogan Suggests No End to Turkey’s Post-Coup State of Emergency

The emergency state was introduced in Turkey after the July 2016 failed coup attempt for three months. It was later prolonged three times by the government decisions, supported by the parliament. Turkish opposition and several EU leaders have criticized the prolongation of the emergency state, claiming that it threatens the rights and freedoms of the country’s citizens.

The ongoing special congress of the AKP was convened in order to re-elect Erdogan as the leader of the party. Erdogan left the post in 2014 after being elected the Turkish president. Now, according to the constitutional amendments approved by the population in the April referendum, the country's president has the right to remain in the ranks of his party while holding the office.