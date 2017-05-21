Two Suspected Daesh Terrorists Killed in Police Raid in Ankara

© AFP 2017/ ILYAS AKENGIN Turkish Police Detain 5 People in Istanbul Over Alleged Ties to Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Anadolu news agency, citing Ankara governor Ercan Topaca, the two suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were killed by the police after attempting to engage in a gunfight with the officers.

The location of the suspects was disclosed to the police by the third man, who has been arrested in Istanbul and confessed to being a member of the Daesh and planning a terrorist attack, the media added.

Weapons, hand grenades and improvised explosive devices were found during the search of the alleged terrorists’ residence, the agency said.

Turkey has been hit by number of terrorist attacks carried out by Daesh members against the backdrop of greater turmoil in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

