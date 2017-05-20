Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee, called the victory of the current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Friday’s presidential election "undoubtedly a good news."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The victory of the current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Friday’s presidential election will ensure predictability of Tehran’s actions both in relations with Russia and on the international arena, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee, said on Saturday.
"The victory of Hassan Rouhani in the presidential election is undoubtedly a good news. His re-election ensures predictability of Tehran’s actions both in relations with Russia and on the most touchy issues on the international agenda," Slutsky told reporters.
According to the lawmaker, during his first term in the office Rouhani acted as one of the main mediators in the Syrian settlements, and founded the format "in which Russia, Iran and Turkey became the guarantors of the ceasefire and signed the memorandum on creation of four safe zones in Syria."
"Iran remains an important partner in all these processes, and the re-election of its president secures their progress," Slutsky explained.
Chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev also stressed the importance of Rouhani’s re-election, calling it a "good sign both for the country and for the world." According to Kosachev, Rouhani knows how to make agreements and aims for them, which is "a good signal for the whole unstable region and for Russia."
On Friday, Rouhani was re-elected for a second term with 57 percent of the votes.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)