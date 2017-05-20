200 Militants Leave Homs as Part of Final Stage of Withdrawal Deal With Damascus

HOMS (Sputnik) — A group of 450 people, including 193 militants has left the El Waer district of the Syrian city of Homs as part of the final stage of the withdrawal under the deal with the Syrian government, a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday.

The eleventh stage of evacuation started in Homs earlier in the day.

"As of now, 450 people, including 193 militants, with 122 among them armed, have left [Homs]. The final stage may not finish today and will continue through Sunday," a Syrian police officer told Sputnik.

On March 13, Syrian authorities and militant groups in Homs reached an agreement under Russian mediation, implying that militants and their families would leave Homs in stages with guaranteed safe passage, courtesy of Syrian government troops.

About 17,000 people, including 3,500 militants have already left El Waer. After all militants leave Homs, the city will be under full control of Damascus.