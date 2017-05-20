Iran's President Rouhani Leads in Election With 22.8Mln Votes

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Iran’s current President Hassan Rouhani is leading in the election with 22.8 million votes after over 38.9 million ballots were counted, Interior Ministry's Elections Committee Chief Ali Asghar Ahmadi said on Saturday.

Rouhani's hardline opponent ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi is on the second place with 15.4 million votes. Head of the Islamic Coalition Party’s Central Council Mostafa Mirsalim receives some 455,000 votes, while former Vice President Mostafa Hashem Taba gets 210,000 votes.

Over 40 million people voted in Friday’s presidential election, with a total of 56 million people in Iran being eligible to vote. A turnout of roughly 70 percent led authorities to extend voting time by several hours until midnight.

