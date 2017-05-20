Iran's President Rouhani Leads in Election With 14.6Mln Votes

© AP Photo/ Carlos Barria Iran Elections Unlikely to Impact Relations With US - Iranian Kurdistan Representative

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran’s sitting President Hassan Rouhani is leading in the election after claiming 14.6 million votes, Interior Ministry's elections committee chief Asghar Ahmadimedia said Saturday.

Rouhani's hardline opponent Ebrahim Raisi is estimated to win 10.1 million votes, followed by Mostafa Mirsalim with 297,276 votes and Mostafa Hashem Taba with 139,131 votes after 25.9 million were counted.