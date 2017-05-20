Dozens Hurt in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza, West Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Between 30 and 40 demonstrators were hurt in Gaza and the West Bank, at least one of them seriously, the Times of Israel newspaper said. Two Israeli servicemen were also lightly injured by thrown rocks.

The outlet said protesters burned tires and hurled stones at Israeli border guards in the walled-off exclave of Gaza.

Israeli forces responded by firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Some Palestinians reportedly said they had come under live fire attack at the border.

Demonstrations erupted throughout Palestinians territories after the militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, called for a "day of rage" against Israel in a show of solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.