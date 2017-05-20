Register
04:56 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Libya

    Death Toll From Libya Airbase Attack Rises to 140, Defense Chief Suspended

    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    115401

    Some 140 people have died in an attack by Libyan militia loyal to UN-backed government on Brak al-Shati airbase.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some 140 people, including civilians, have died in an attack by Libyan militia loyal to UN-backed government on the opposition-held Brak al-Shati airbase, a spokesman for the opposition has said.

    The BBC broadcaster said Saturday the government of national accord (GNA) had denied ordering the allied militia to strike on Thursday the southern base manned by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

    Misrata, Lybia (archive)
    © Flickr/ Ben Sutherland
    Libya Issue on Kremlin Agenda - Kremlin Spokesman
    The outlet cited a militia spokesperson who said their troops had wiped out all forces inside. An LNA spokesperson accused pro-government forces of summarily executing unarmed soldiers.

    "The soldiers were returning from a military parade. They weren't armed. Most of them were executed," the LNA member said.

    GNA's defense minister and militia's commander have reportedly been suspended pending the probe.

    UN special envoy for Libya Martin Kobler condemned what he said was an unprovoked attack. He said he was outraged by reports of fatalities that included civilians and possible summary executions and urged the sides not to push into further conflict.

    Related:

    Putin Says Hope Exists for Restoring Peace in Libya, Russia Ready to Help
    Egyptian President Welcomes Renewal of Political Dialogue in Libya
    Political Unity in Libya One Step Closer as General Haftar Named New Army Chief
    Libyan Military Forces Liberate Port in Benghazi From Al-Qaeda Terrorists
    Tags:
    death toll, airstrike, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok