Register
03:25 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Lockeed Martin F-35

    Israeli Officials Say New Hardware Can Keep F-35 from Being Hacked

    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 15101

    Israeli weapons developers have announced that the F-35, a popular aircraft in the armed forces of the US, Israel and other nations, could be protected from enemy hacking with a few hardware adaptations.

    Namely, the F-35 and other aircraft can be protected by installing an engine that cannot be disabled from the jet’s software, Israel Military Industries (IMI) cyber director Major Oren Bratt said at a cyber conference in Latrun, Israel. On such vehicles, it is paramount for hardware to remain functional even if a hack or defect has incapacitated its software.

    People wander around a life-size model of US planemaker Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II 5th generation fighter plane during the Farnborough aerospace show, in Farnborough, England
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Washington to 'Force' Germany to Purchase Scandal-Ridden F-35

    Bratt suggested that such contingencies have to be accounted for in future systems development, because they won’t be adequately protected if "defense is not an integral part of the design from the start."

    Regarding currently operating F-35s, Bratt said updates were classified, but that it should be assumed cyber defense systems are being enhanced. 

    As cyber attacks become more frequent and effective, the world must prepare for them to become more damaging, Bratt said, according to the Jerusalem Post. 

    Cyber attacks that target vulnerabilities in vehicles like the F-35 directly threaten human lives, and are therefore more devastating than even the recent global hack that locked up networks in 150 countries, he pointed out. 

    F-35 Lightning II
    © AP Photo/
    Looking to Buy? Germany Seeks Classified F-35 Intelligence

    "Networks are vulnerable and IT supports most critical systems – we know this," he explained. Given that, he warned that a "cyber super effect is about to happen,” when hacks "create chaos by interrupting life-support systems."

    At that point, cyber warfare will become a life and death matter, he said. 

    Major General Nadav Padan, chief of the Israeli Defense Force’s Cyber Division, spoke after Bratt. He told listeners not to expect strong regulation on cyber conflict in the near future. Firm regulations on nations using cyber tools against each probably won’t come about until there is "a great crisis or when a great power takes the game into their own hands," he said.

    In the meantime, "the digital age changes are not merely a change in technology… but also in our experience." And with "international law and conventions not being settled until the practice of nations is settled," technological decisions are complex and full of risk. 

    In Israel, the fifth generation fighter jet equivalent to the F-35 is known as Adir, meaning "mighty" or "awesome" in Hebrew.

    Related:

    Lockheed Gets $582M for F-35 Jet Parts Production to Maintain Delivery Schedule
    Dividing by Zero: How Lockheed Martin's F-35 Killed the Pentagon's Dream
    Boeing Pitches ‘Super’ Super Hornets to Replace F-35
    UK Should Consider Alternative for F-35 Jet Servicing Instead of Turkey
    New F-35 Logistics System Approved by Pentagon, Army, Navy; Marines Pending
    Tags:
    hack attack, F-35, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok