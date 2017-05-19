Register
22:52 GMT +319 May 2017
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    Haley Urges UN Human Rights Council Commissioner to Drop 'Obsession With Israel'

    Middle East
    US Ambassador to the United Nation Nikki Haley urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein to help overcome "obsession with Israel" at Human Rights Council.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — US Ambassador to the United Nation Nikki Haley met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on Thursday and, among other things, encouraged him to help overcome "anti-Israel" obsessions at Human Rights Council, a statement said on Friday.

    "Ambassador Haley encouraged the High Commissioner to help counter the Human Rights Council’s obsession with Israel," the statement noted. "She conveyed her concerns that Council members exploit what should be the world’s premier rights body to promote their anti-Israel agenda, diverting attention from some of the worst human rights abusers."

    Among such abusers Haley mentioned Syria, Iran, North Korea, and Venezuela.

    Ayelet Shaked
    © AFP 2017/ GALI TIBBON
    Israel: Trump Administration Has Saved Us From Being United Nations' 'Punching Bag'
    Since assuming her responsibilities in early 2017, Haley repeatedly called to stop putting extreme pressure on Israel in the framework of UN institutions, such as the UN Security Council and others, saying it only‎ hampers the process of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    In February she stated that having regular UN Security Council meetings on Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "counteractive" to the peace process.

    Speaking about the role of the United Nations, she said it is currently "more of a divider than a uniter" and should try to exercise a more constructive influence over the parties.

    UN Security Council passed numerous resolutions condemning Israeli settlements on the occupied Palestinian territory.

    Israel’s settlement activity has increased over the past years. On January 21, 2017, the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee approved construction of 566 building units. The move was highly criticized by the United Nations.

