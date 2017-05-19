Register
22:52 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq

    US-Led Coalition's Strike on Syrian Troops 'Makes Absolutely No Strategic Sense'

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Military Point Near al-Tanf (15)
    325120

    Asked to comment on US coalition forces' attack on a Syrian pro-government militia convoy in southern Syria, respected Russian military analyst Igor Korotchenko said that the attack made absolutely no sense from a military standpoint, and would only serve to hinder the Syrian peace process.

    On Thursday, US-led coalition forces' launched an airstrike on Syrian pro-government forces near the town of Al-Tanf in southern Syria.

    The Pentagon claimed that the strikes were an act of "force protection" for US Special Forces operating on the Jordanian-Syrian border. Syrian officials called them an act of aggression and state terrorism by the United States. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the attack "illegitimate," "illegal" and a "gross violation of Syria's sovereignty." 

    A view shows damaged buildings in Qaboun neighbourhood of Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ SANA/Handout
    Sputnik Source Reveals True Nature of Syrian Convoy Hit by US-Led Coalition Warplanes
    On Friday, a Syrian source on the ground gave Sputnik important new details about the attack. The source confirmed that coalition forces had attacked a pro-government convoy consisting of five T-62 tanks, a ZSU-23-4 Shilka mobile anti-aircraft system and several vehicles. The source added that the coalition planes had entered Syrian airspace from the direction of Jordan. The attack left six men dead and three injured.

    According to the source, coalition aircraft began their attack at very low altitude, but return fire from the Shilka's 23-mm autocannons forced them to rapidly gain altitude, thus becoming visible to Syria's S-200 surface-to-air weapons systems based in al-Damir. This in turn led the attacking aircraft to break off their attack and flee Syrian airspace.

    Speaking to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, Igor Korotchenko, a Russian military journalist and editor-in-chief of 'National Defense', a defense-related publication, emphasized that the attack made absolutely no sense, militarily or strategically.

    "There was no practical need to use military force, since the column of Syrian pro-government militia was moving along an established route and did not pose a threat to anyone," Korotchenko said. "This attack…will only hamper the political settlement process in the Syrian crisis," he added.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during press conference on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Moscow Says New US-Led Coalition Strike Near Syrian Al-Tanf ‘Illegitimate’
    As for the Pentagon claim, repeated by the US media, that local commanders felt the convoy posed a danger to US troops in the area, this too was absolute nonsense, according to the analyst. However, it did highlight the escalating US presence in the Syrian crisis.

    "It's obvious that on Jordanian territory near the Syrian border, and on the Syrian side of that border, in addition to the opposition forces sponsored by Washington, there are several groups of US special forces and military advisors from the Pentagon and the CIA. Their security, above all else, was the 'reason' the strike was carried out," Korotchenko said.

    This was the second time that the Trump administration has used military force against Syrian government forces. Last month, US Navy destroyers fired 59 cruise missiles at the Ash Sha'irat Airbase in western Syria, calling their attacks a 'warning' to Damascus following a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province which Washington claimed was carried out by Syrian government forces. The world is still waiting for the US and its allies to provide any proof for its claims of Syrian government involvement in the alleged chemical attack.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Military Point Near al-Tanf (15)

    Related:

    No Indication of Civilian Casualties in Strikes on Syrian Forces - Pentagon
    True Nature of Syrian Convoy Hit by US-Led Coalition Warplanes
    Lavrov Unaware if US Warned Russia About Airstrike Against Syrian Troops
    Syrian MoD Confirms US-Led Coalition Airstrike Hit Syrian Army Military Position
    Tags:
    airstrike, US-led coalition, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok