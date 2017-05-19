Blast in Central Afghanistan Kills at Least 11 Civilians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Khaama news agency, a vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in Mohammad Agha district.

So far no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security issues due to the activity of the Taliban radical movement and the Daesh terrorist group, both outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

The IEDs are often used by the Taliban group in attacks against country's security forces.